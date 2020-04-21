Jon Gruden Crashes University Of Tennessee Zoom Class In Hilarious Fashion

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden dropped in on a University of Tennessee Zoom class, and it was pretty funny.

With college classes going online amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, more and more famous people have started crashing them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peyton Manning already appeared in one for Tennessee, and you can now add Gruden to the list.

The legendary NFL quarterback and football pundit stopped by Monday to inject a little energy into the class, and he told the students that “we’re counting on you young people to lead the charge” when this is all over. It’s worth noting Gruden was briefly on the staff at UT and he had a son attend the school.

Watch the light-hearted moment below.

Yes, the #Grumors are true! @Raiders head coach Jon Gruden crashed a class with a technical assist from his @tennalum wife. pic.twitter.com/NaDTghk6kf — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) April 20, 2020

During the coronavirus pandemic, we need all the good news and fun moments we can get. People are struggling right now, and it’s not an easy time.

That’s just the reality of the situation. We can complain about it or we can try to find ways to lift our spirits.

Gruden is opting for the latter.

We’re going to get through this and these fun moments of celebrities dropping into Zoom class has certainly helped lighten the mood.

Props to Gruden for continuing to prove he’s one of the best guys in all of sports.