Dak Prescott’s Exclusive Franchise Tag With Dallas Cowboys Is Worth $31.4 Million

Dak Prescott’s exclusive franchise tag from the Dallas Cowboys is reportedly worth north of $31 million.

According to Ian Rapoport, the exclusive franchise tag for the quarterback is worth $31.409 million. The exclusive tag means he’s not allowed to negotiate with other teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Good news for #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: His exclusive franchise tag number was recalculated and it’s now $31.409M, source said. Previously it was $26.824M. The tags are based on 2020 RFA numbers, and they are finalized after the RFA period ends. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Will this help the situation? I’m not sure. As noted by Rapoport, the original exclusive tag was believed to be worth a little less than $27 million.

It’s since been bumped up substantially and appears to be locked in at this point. I’m still not sold Dak will sign the tag.

He’s been extremely clear that he wants a monster deal that goes several years. Prescott thinks he’s worth it and that’s why we’re still talking about this several months later.

At the same time, the Cowboys seem pretty damn entrenched and don’t want to give him too much ground. Is Dak a reliable starter who can win games?

Yes. Would I mortgage the future on the former Mississippi star? Not a chance in hell.

We’ll see what the Cowboys end up doing, but I think there’s a very high chance Prescott starts the year without a new deal.

Welcome to life in the NFL! It’s nonstop chaos!