‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Says Coronavirus Is ‘God’s Way Of Thinning The Herd’

“Real Housewives Of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd revealed her thoughts on the coronavirus in the comments of one of her Instagram posts.

Dodd admitted to having traveled recently amid the coronavirus pandemic in the comments, which have since been deleted, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

Kelly Dodd is claiming coronavirus is “God’s way of thinning the herd.” The Vanessa Hudgensery is real. pic.twitter.com/i6P4UjSrPK — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 21, 2020

“If it’s dangerous why are the airlines still flying?” Dodd responded to a commenter who criticized her. “You think I want to fly? I had to get back, how is that elitist?”

“Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS?” Dodd continued. “It’s 25% get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality! It’s God’s way of thinning the herd!”

Dodd also had some advice for people feeling sick.

“If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside; if you don’t, protect others by wearing masks and gloves keep your distance! And don’t go out if you are ill!”

Other celebrities who have dared to talk about the coronavirus haven’t fared so well. Ellen DeGeneres received backlash after likening quarantine in her Los Angeles home to prison. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Facing Backlash Over Quarantine Joke About It ‘Like Being In Jail’)

“This is like being in jail, is what it is,” DeGeneres said.

“It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay,” she added. “The jokes that I have.”