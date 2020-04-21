Editorial

REPORT: Rob Gronkowski Traded To The Tampa Bay Buccaneers For Draft Picks

UPDATE: Rob Gronkowski has been traded from the Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in return for two draft picks, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL after being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The trade comes minutes after Ian Rapoport reported the Buccaneers and Patriots were having discussions about making a move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport added that Gronk has added weight to return to a physical condition that will allow him to play with the Bucs and Tom Brady.

Well, I sure was wrong earlier today when I said there’s zero chance we ever see Gronk play football again. Doesn’t look like I was right on that one at all.

It just goes to show how quickly things can change in the world of football. I have never taken any claim about Gronk returning seriously. It turns out that it’s apparently very serious.

 

With Gronk in Tampa joining Tom Brady, the Bucs are going to be absolutely unreal. That offense with Mike Evans and Gronk is going to be borderline unstoppable.

The Bucs might become the most followed football team in the history of the sport. Signing Tom Brady already sent shockwaves through the NFL.

Adding Gronk will take things to a whole new level.

 

Keep checking back for more details on this developing situation. What a wild time to be an NFL fan!