REPORT: Washington Redskins Are Listening To Trade Offers For The Number 2 Pick

The Washington Redskins are reportedly fielding trade offers for the number two pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are “listening” to trade offers for the number two pick, but “aren’t intent” on trading it away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If they stick with the pick, the Redskins are almost certainly going to draft former Ohio State star Chase Young when the draft starts Thursday night.

Early fireworks? The #Redskins have begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up to the No. 2 overall selection, sources say. They aren’t intent on moving out of the pick many believe will be #OSU DE Chase Young, but they are listening. Teams are laying groundwork. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Well, this would certainly be a stick of dynamite in the NFL draft process. The Redskins trading out of the pick would be absolutely huge.

I’d be really curious to see who is calling them. You’d have to imagine it’s a team looking to draft a quarterback.

However, the only other quarterbacks likely to go in the top 10 are Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. Would both be off of the board before the fourth or fifth pick?

I find that hard to believe. Of course, there’s been some chatter on the New York Giants wanting Herbert. Maybe a team is trying to jump the Giants to snatch up Herbert.

If another QB goes at two behind Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals, then Chase Young would be available for the Lions at number three.

If that happens, you will see me going wild with excitement.

Either way, tune in Thursday night on ESPN to watch it all unfold!