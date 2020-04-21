REVIEW: ‘The Last Dance’ Is Incredible Through The First 2 Episodes

ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” is outstanding through the first two episodes.

I was able to finally watch the first two episodes and I was hooked from the first moment of the documentary about the Chicago Bulls and the iconic guard. As somebody who is a huge basketball fan but a shade too young for the Jordan era, I’ve been fascinated by him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can’t wait for Sunday? Neither can we. So we’re dropping five minutes from the first episode of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/qW0Z3rmSxr — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2020

After all, we all know the legend of Jordan. He won six titles, dominated the league for years, became the face of modern basketball and is regarded by many as the greatest player to ever do it.

He’s also known for having an attitude and winning spirit that couldn’t be matched at any level. That led him to stacking up banners, but also made him difficult to deal with.

“The Last Dance” doesn’t pull any punches. Through the first two episodes, it’s incredibly raw and unfiltered. It seems like the critics of Jordan will only get more vocal and his supporters will do the same.

One thing is made perfectly clear. Jordan came to Chicago intent on winning and he didn’t give a damn about being anybody’s friend.

To say Jordan lacked normal social skills might be an understatement. He was driven by the scoreboard and not much else.

Cannot. Wait. ???? “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018

Personally, I don’t see a problem with that at all. He was being paid millions of dollars to win basketball games. He wasn’t being paid to be friendly.

Does that make him a good teammate? I don’t know. Does putting rings on your teammates’ fingers and banners in the rafters make you a good teammate? I think so.

We have eight more episodes left and I’m 100% hooked. I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the way. For those of you who have started “The Last Dance,” let us know what you think in the comments.