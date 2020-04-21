‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’ Will Officially Be Made Into A Movie

The upcoming prequel to “The Hunger Games” will officially become a movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Suzanne Collins’ upcoming book “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will be made into a movie by Lionsgate. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

The latest book in the “Hunger Games” saga will be released May 19. THR reported the previous three films in the universe generated more than $3 billion, and you can bet the prequel won’t be too far behind the originals.

Plot details seem to be a little all over the place for the prequel, but we know for sure it’ll focus on a young President Snow.

Entertainment Weekly previously reported he’s the good guy in the prequel, but THR’s reporting doesn’t make that clear. It just says he’ll be a mentor to a woman in the games.

Whether President Snow is the good guy, bad guy or somewhere in between in the prequel, I’m all in on more “Hunger Games” content.

I’m all in. “The Hunger Games” was one of the best book series we’ve had in the past couple decades. It was entertaining, violent, captivating and it was insanely popular with a lot of people under the age of 30.

The box office success of the original films is proof of that fact.

Now, we’re getting another movie and I can’t wait. Unfortunately, we’ll probably be waiting at least another year.

Given the fact the book isn’t even out yet, I doubt cameras start rolling on “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” anytime soon.

