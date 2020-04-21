Uma Thurman’s Daughter Maya Hawke Says Her Parents’ Generation ‘F**ked Us’

Actress Uma Thurman’s daughter Maya Hawke blamed her parents’ generation for “destroying” the environment.

Hawke opened up about where she sees her life post-COVID-19 after blaming the older generation for the environment among a number of other things in an interview published Monday by Nylon.

“It just seems impossible,” Hawke said of the future. “I can’t even envision the future where I get on a new indie set. It sounds like it’s a million years away.”

“I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation,” she added. “They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics. We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f**ked us.”

Hawke also commented on how different Hollywood has become over the years. (RELATED: As Hollywood Becomes More Progressive, Red Carpet Events Become More Political)

“It’s not so glamorous anymore,” she said. “There’s almost no such thing as a movie star anymore. There can be an appearance of one for a second. Now there’s a bajillion actors with a following. It’s a lot more everyman.”