‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence’ Gets Roughly 771,000 Live Viewers On HBO

The latest episode of “Westworld” continued the show’s strong TV ratings for season three on HBO.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, “Decoherence” garnered roughly 771,000 live viewers Sunday night on HBO. That’s about what every episode has had in the live ratings. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

The 771,000 number doesn’t include streaming, which always provides a gigantic boost for the ratings.

The ratings have held very steady for “Westworld” in season three of the hit HBO production, and it’s not hard to see why.

Even with my minor critiques, season three has been absolutely incredible. Would I like to see a bit more of William?

For sure, but overall, “Westworld” is cranking out prime content at the moment.

It’ll be very interesting to see what the final streaming data is for season three of the show. As a betting man, I’m willing to bet the final numbers will be huge.

The fact “Decoherence” generated 771,000 viewers while airing at the same time as “The Last Dance” is nothing short of great news for HBO.

Tune in Sunday night on HBO for the second to last episode of the third season. I think “Passed Pawn” will be a lit time.