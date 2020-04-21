Whoopi Goldberg Defends Pelosi Ad: ‘The Ice Cream She’s Talking About Actually Comes From A Small Business’

Whoopi Goldberg defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after an attack ad juxtaposed her comments about stalling small business funding and her appearance on a late-night comedy show.

Goldberg and cohost Joy Behar appeared to claim that because the ice cream in Pelosi’s well-stocked freezer came from a small business, any argument that she was working against small businesses in Congress was invalid. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Claims Americans Are Only ‘Stuck’ At Home Because Of Bad Leadership)

WATCH:

Goldberg began by airing the attack ad, which showed part of an interview Pelosi did for “The Late Late Show” with James Corden alongside her comments about stalling Republican efforts to pass a boost to the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, I want to point out that the ice cream she’s talking about actually comes from a small business,” Goldberg began. “I know that because I send this ice cream out to people, and she is one of the people that is fighting to make sure that small businesses are able to get the testing they need and the stuff that they need.”

Goldberg then turned to Behar, adding, “So Joy, you kind of feel like she’s being scapegoated here?”

“Of course. But I love that you just said that that’s a small business. That’s perfect,” Behar said, joining Goldberg in defending Pelosi. “You know, the Democrats are, in fact, fighting for more funding for hospitals as well as relief for small businesses for minorities and veterans, okay? That’s what the Democrats are fighting for, so this is just another distraction.”

Behar went on to argue that a similar glimpse into President Donald Trump’s kitchen might net similar results, saying that Pelosi’s only real misstep was in going on a comedy show in the first place.

“And may I just — a little piece of advice to Nancy and all these Democrats, don’t go on comedy shows,” she said. “They’re traps. They’re traps. They get you to say things there because you feel you’re being funny. Leave it to the professionals and don’t go on comedy shows. Come on our show.”