‘You Could Have Had Stacey Abrams’: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Georgia Governor For Reopening

Whoopi Goldberg took aim Tuesday at Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, saying to Georgia residents, “You could have had Stacey Abrams.”

Goldberg, along with “The View” cohosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, criticized Kemp’s plan to incrementally reopen parts of Georgia’s economy after a statewide shutdown due toe the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Runs Cover For Pelosi Ad: ‘The Ice Cream She’s Talking About Actually Comes From A Small Business’)

WATCH:

Goldberg began by asking Behar whether or not she was comfortable with Kemp’s plan to allow certain businesses to reopen. “I mean, are you comfortable with folks coming from there to here if they’re not practicing the way that we are here?” she asked.

“No, I’m not comfortable at all with that,” Behar replied. “I think that this guy, Kemp, is really either — I don’t know what he is. Is he stupid or is he just following Trump blindly hoping that he’ll get re-elected?”

Behar went on to attack Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for allowing some beaches to reopen, adding, “This other guy, DeSantis in Florida, may I just say another brain trust, is opening the beaches while trying to figure out how to put on a mask. I mean, these are not like, you know, Mensa members running these states. By the way, Georgia reported 900 new cases in 24 hours, okay? So if you’re in Georgia, please do not come to New York, thank you.”

“Georgia, you could have had Stacey Abrams,” Goldberg cut in. “I’m not nitpicking, I’m just saying.”

Goldberg turned the question to Hostin, who said that she was taking Kemp’s plan personally because her family was from Georgia.

“My father’s family is from Georgia, and they are scared and they are nervous because they have been staying at home and following the stay-at-home order, especially those that are in Atlanta,” Hostin said. “And you know, bottom line is Georgia reopening is almost this, like, high stakes public health bet, right? He’s betting the economy versus American lives, and it’s a conversation that we’ve had a long time ago — for a long time.”

Hostin went on to note that Georgia had not seen “a sustained downward trend over the last two weeks,” something that most have said was a necessary step toward a safe reopening.

“Georgia, you could have had Stacey Abrams,” Goldberg repeated as the show went to a commercial break.