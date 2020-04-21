Wisconsin Badgers Release Epic NFL Draft Hype Video

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an awesome hype video for the NFL draft late Monday.

The Badgers will have multiple players selected in the draft, and the biggest name is running back Jonathan Taylor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, there’s talent all over the board for Wisconsin. This hype video is an awesome look at all the Wisconsin men who will soon begin their NFL careers.

Give it a watch below. It’s awesome.

They’ve worked hard for this moment We can’t wait to see what’s next It’s officially @NFL Draft week#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/npngHFmati — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 20, 2020

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? I know I sure am! Jonathan Taylor, Zack Braun and Tyler Biadasz are all going to be pretty high picks.

Quintez Cephus won’t likely go until the third day, but he’s also a hell of a player.

It’s going to be so much fun to watch these young men blossom into NFL players. Biadasz was one of the best linemen in all of college football, Taylor is going to be a hell of a running back, Braun is an outstanding linebacker and I trust Cephus’ ability to make plays.

No matter what happens, their lives are going to change forever over the coming days and I can’t wait to see it.

It was a pleasure watching them play for Wisconsin and now it’s time for them to take the next step. Tune in Thursday night on ESPN to watch it all get started.