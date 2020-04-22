Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Not Going To Lecture People About How Hard Life Is ‘From A Mansion’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has zero interest in telling other people how to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, lots of people are staying home and isolating because of the chaos caused by the virus. Tons of celebrities have also weighed in on the situation. Don't expect to see the Super Bowl champion passer ever become one of them.

Rodgers said the following about the situation during an appearance on The Hawk Cast, according to Barstool Sports:

One thing that I haven’t done or will not do is (be) one of those celebs who’s telling you how difficult it is, or stay-in-your-home stuff, from a mansion. What I do know is that my friends who are small-business owners are really hurting… There’s real people hurting, so I’m not going sit here in my privilege and tell people from my ivory tower to do this or do that.

I can’t believe I’m about to write this, but I 100% agree with Rodgers. I can’t believe it’s true, but it is. He hit the nail on the head with this one.

The last thing somebody who is out of work needs is a lecture from a millionaire in their mansion about how to properly cope with the crisis.

That’s not going to help at all. It’s just going to piss people off and Rodgers seems very aware of that fact.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not ripping celebrities and people with platforms for using their voice. Not at all.

I’ve been incredibly proud to see the world of sports step up in a huge way, and Hollywood has also done a lot. Matthew McConaughey has become a hero during these trying times.

At the same time, people don’t need lectures. They need positivity. Props to Rodgers for understanding his role in this crisis.