Stolen Dog Returned After Owner Hired A Plane To Fly Banner Searching For Dog

An Australian Shepherd stolen four months ago outside of a San Francisco grocery store has been miraculously returned to its owner.

Emilie Talermo, 31, was reunited Tuesday with her dog Jackson after receiving a call from an animal shelter in Palmdale, California, according to a report published by the Associated Press. The shelter claimed somebody had dropped off a dog who had a microchip connected to Talermo’s cell phone.

“As soon as I saw them, I burst into tears. It was him!” Talermo said.

Talermo started the search for Jackson on Dec. 14. She first set up a website for the missing dog and offered a $7,000 award for anyone who could find the canine and bring him back.

“We have $7000 for the safe return of Jackson,” the website said. “If you know where he is, or can help us get to him we’d be so grateful. We also want to bring awareness to our fellow community members to not leave their dogs outside of establishments. Even on safe and busy streets in good neighborhoods.”

Talermo even hired a plane to fly over Oakland and San Francisco with a banner that had the website name printed on it. (RELATED: Dog Annihilates Little Kid During Easter Egg Hunt)

The reunion was perfect timing as Talermo plans to move to Wyoming this weekend.

“He slept great, he was snoring. He has been basking in the sun in our backyard,” Talermo said.

“I didn’t sleep at all, I was with my eyes closed, smiling,” she added. “I’m just so happy to have him back in my life.”