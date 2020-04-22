Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Announces He’s Starting A Career In Porn

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Chad Johnson is making a career switch into the porn industry.

Johnson, 32, revealed he plans to move to Las Vegas to launch his new career, according to a report published Tuesday by Daily Mail.

The headline says it all https://t.co/ugAeCiSFUH — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 22, 2020



“I’m tired of basically being f**ked around by Hollywood!” Johnson said. “I need money, I gotta figure out something, this is a way to take the power back.”

Johnson recently started an OnlyFans account after he was charged with six misdemeanor crimes after allegedly getting into an physical altercation with his girlfriend. He has denied all allegations.

“I’ve always had a really crazy high sex drive, so it’s been pretty easy for me to be able to make money off of it — [it] is f**ing amazing,” he told the outlet. “I don’t regret it at all, I always knew I’d do something in this industry I just wasn’t sure what.”

Johnson said the real estate in Las Vegas is cheap. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested On Domestic Violence Robbery Charges)

“I could set up a house with multiple studios in every room and then just fly people in, it would be fun,” he said. “I think it’s intriguing to people I guess, for a famous person to go from doing shows where you’re watching their personality to all of a sudden doing full-blown porn.”

As for his family’s support, his sister isn’t really on board.

“My dad hasn’t really said anything, but my sister has said she’s embarrassed and ashamed,” Johnson admitted.

“But you know, my sister is one of the top real estate agents in Oklahoma, she’s had a consistent career for a very long time,” he added. “I’m like, okay, well I’ve been sitting here in LA grinding my ass off for several years. I’m finally doing something that’s making me money and making me happy, maybe you can take that three minutes of shame that you’re feeling and f**k off with it.”