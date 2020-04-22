Beijing On American Campuses: Here’s Every College With A Confucius Institute

As tensions between China and the rest of the world mount due to the coronavirus outbreak, American and foreign lawmakers are growing evermore suspicious of Beijing’s influence on college campuses.

Most recently, Sweden decided to close all of its Confucius Institutes and classrooms as the country’s relationship with China further deteriorates into mutual suspicion. China launched the Confucius Institute program in 2004 with the stated goal of promoting Chinese culture and language, but it has been criticized for being a Trojan horse for Chinese-state propaganda. (RELATED: Harvard Professor’s Arrest For Lying About China Ties Is Part Of Ongoing Crackdown On Chinese Government Influence At American Campuses)

The Institute has been regarded as a promotion of Beijing’s soft power, and reports reflect a culture of self-censorship within the chapters so as to not defy the Beijing headquarters’, also known as the Hanban’s, wishes.

For example, Portland State University’s Institute chapter had sponsored lectures on Tibet’s scenery, customs, and tourism in 2011, but the director noted that the group tries “not to organize and host lectures on certain issues related to Falun Gong, dissidents and 1989 Tiananmen Square protests” because these were not topics the Confucius Institute headquarters would like to see organized, Oregon Live reported.

Glenn Anthony May, a professor of history at the University of Oregon, argued that there are three “T” words as anathema to the Chinese government: Taiwan, Tibet, and Tiananmen. Because these topics are sensitive in China, they will likely not be introduced or discussed in Confucius Institute teaching materials, according to the Jamestown Foundation.

American lawmakers have been suspicious of China’s growing foreign influence operations on college campuses for years. Most notably, Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has warned of the threat of Confucius Institutes, saying that “the teaching of Chinese language and culture as a tool to expand the political influence of the PRC” in a 2018 letter to Florida colleges with Institute chapters.

The Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs also called for stringent controls to be placed on Confucius Institutes in 2019, citing security threats.

As of April 2020, there are 86 Confucius Institutes in the United States, according to the National Association of Scholars. There were 103 in the US in April 2017, but 35 have closed or are in the process of closing, and several others are expected to close in the summer of 2020.

Here is a list of the Confucius Institutes in the US that are currently operating or are expected to close, along with the year the chapter was opened at each respective college and school district, according to the National Associated of Scholars:

Troy University

Started in 2007

Auburn University at Montgomery

Started in 2012

Alabama A&M University

Started in 2014

University of Central Arkansas

Started in 2008

University of Arizona

Started in 2007, expected to close July 30



University of California, Los Angeles Started in 2010

University of California, Davis Started in 2012



San Diego Global Knowledge University

(Transferred in June 2019 from San Diego State University) Started in 2019

Stanford University

Started in 2013

California State University, Long Beach

Started in 2014

University of California, Santa Barbara

(Start date N/A)

Community College of Denver

Started in 2007

Colorado State University

Started in 2012

Central Connecticut State University

Started in 2013

George Washington University

Started in 2013

Broward County Public Schools

(Start date N/A)

Emory University

Started in 2008

Kennesaw State University

Started in 2009

Georgia Regents University (Augusta University)

(Start date N/A)

Wesleyan College

Started in 2012

Georgia State University

Started in 2010



Savannah State University

(Start date N/A)



University of Idaho

Started in 2013



Northwest Nazarene University

(Start date N/A)



Chicago Public Schools

Started in 2005



Purdue University

Started in 2010



Valparaiso University

Started in 2007

Kansas State University

Started in 2014



Simpson County Schools

Started in 2019



University of Kentucky

Started in 2010



Xavier University of Louisiana

Started in 2012



Tufts University

Started in 2014



University of Maryland

Expected to close summer 2020, started in 2005



University of Southern Maine

(Start date N/A)



Michigan State University

Started in 2006



Wayne State University

Started in 2007



Western Michigan University

Started in 2009



St. Cloud State University

Started in 2013



University of Missouri

Expected to close August 2020, started in 2011



Webster University

Started in 2007



University of North Carolina, Charlotte

Started in 2007



University of Nebraska, Lincoln

Started in 2007



University of New Hampshire

(Start date N/A)



Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Started in 2008



New Jersey City University

Started in 2015



New Mexico State University Expected to close summer 2020, started in 2007

Clark County School District

(Start date N/A)



Pace University

Started in 2009



Medgar Evens College

Started in 2019



Alfred University

Started in 2009



Stony Brook University

Started in 2010



State University of New York-Albany

Started in 2013



State College of Optometry, State University of New York

Started in 2010



State University of New York Global Center

Started in 2010



Columbia University

Started in 2013



State University of New York at Buffalo

Started in 2010



Binghamton University

Started in 2009



Baruch University

Started in 2017



China Institute

Started in 2005



Miami University

Expected to close in June 2020, started in 2007



University of Akron

Started in 2008



Cleveland State University

Started in 2008



University of Toledo

Started in 2009



East Central Ohio Educational Service Center

(Start date N/A)



University of Oklahoma

Started in 2006



Portland State University

Started in 2007



University of Pittsburgh

Started in 2007



Temple University

Started in 2014



Bryant University

Started in 2007



University of South Carolina

Started in 2008



Presbyterian College

Started in 2009



University of Memphis

Started in 2007



Middle Tennessee University

Started in 2010



Texas Southern University

Started in 2013



University of Texas at Dallas

Started in 2007



University of Texas at San Antonio

Started in 2010



Houston Independent School District

(Start date N/A)



University of Utah

Started in 2010



Southern Utah University

Started in 2015



Davis School District

(Start date N/A)



College of William & Mary

Started in 2012



Old Dominion University

Started in 2013



George Mason University

Started in 2009



University of Washington/ Seattle Public Schools

Started in 2010



University of Wisconsin, Platteville

“Started in 2007



West Virginia University

Started in 2014



Here is a list of the Confucius Institute’s chapters that have closed or plan to close, followed by the reason for closing according to NAS:

University of Chicago

The university said that offensive comments from Xu Lin, director- general of the Hanban, led the university to close its Confucius Institute: An official “Statement on the Confucius Institute at the University of Chicago” said that “recently published comments about UChicago in an article about the director-general of Hanban are incompatible with a continued equal partnership.”



Pennsylvania State University

Dean Susan Welch told Inside Higher Ed that “several of our goals are not consistent with those of the Office of Chinese Languages Council International, known as the Hanban, which provides support to Confucius Institutes throughout the world.”



Pfeiffer University

Moved to University of North Carolina at Charlotte



Tulane University

No stated reason



University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign

Daily Illini reported in March 2018 that according to Interim University Provost John Wilkin, “The institute was shut down when the University’s funding was not substantial enough to maintain it, but the University is exploring the opportunity to reestablish the institute on campus.”



University of West Florida

February 2018 Pensacola News Journal reported that according to George Ellenberg, senior vice president and provost, a “lack of student interest” led the university to decide in fall 2017 not to renew the contract when it expired in May 2018. Ellenberg said, “We determined that we weren’t really getting adequate return in terms of student interest and decided to discontinue it.”



Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Shields cited a letter from two Congressmen as the key reason for the university system’s decision: “They have access to classified information we do not have. We are terminating the contract as they suggested.”



Prairie View A&M University

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Shields cited a letter from two Congressmen as the key reason for the university system’s decision: “They have access to classified information we do not have. We are terminating the contract as they suggested.”



University of Iowa

The University of Iowa announced its plans to close seven centers due to cuts in state funding. The contract for the Confucius Institute will not be renewed upon its expiration on July 31, 2019.



University of North Florida

The University of North Florida announced its plans to close the Confucius Institute in six months (February 2019). A statement on the university’s website says, “After reviewing the classes, activities and events sponsored over the past four years and comparing them with the mission and goals of the University, it was determined that they weren’t aligned.”



North Carolina State University

North Carolina State University announced it intends to close its Confucius Institute in June 2019, as part of a project to “restructure” its Asia programming. A statement from University Communications on the university’s website says, “After June 2019, NC State will no longer offer academic and cultural programs through the Confucius Institute (CI). This transition is part of NC State’s efforts to create a more comprehensive Asia strategy led by the Office of Global Engagement, of which Chinese language and culture programs will continue to play a significant role.”



University of Michigan

James Holloway, vice provost for global engagement and interdisciplinary academic affairs, said the university would bring more of its China studies programs in- house: “This transition is driven by a desire to more broadly include the work of exploring and studying Chinese visual and performing arts within U-M’s regular academic and cultural units.” However, the university announced that it remains open to working with the Hanban in other ways: “Meanwhile, U-M is in communication with Hanban, exploring alternative ways to support the greater U-M community to continuously engage with Chinese artistic culture.”



University of South Florida

USF cited the national security concerns that members of Congress have raised, along with falling student enrollment. Only 65 students enrolling in Confucius Institute classes in fall 2018.



University of Rhode Island

A spokeswoman told WPRI 12 that the university was concerned the Confucius Institute could jeopardize federal funding to the university.



University of Massachusetts, Boston

Katherine Newman, the interim chancellor at UMass Boston, declined to give a specific reason in an interview with Boston’s Commonwealth Magazine, but said the university will pursue new negotiations with Renmin University of China to develop other ways to promote Chinese language and culture.



University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Gretchen Neisler, vice provost for international affairs, said the university will maintain a partnership with Southeast University in China but close its Confucius Institute in spring 2019 in order to make its Asia programs more flexible. “Our global efforts must be nimble; from the languages we teach to the research opportunities we pursue, we have to stay relevant and keep an eye on the future. It’s easier for us to do that if we’re running our own program.”



University of Minnesota

Meredith McQuaid, associate vice president and dean of international programs, said the university would have lost federal funding as a result of the NDAA ban on Pentagon funding to Confucius Institute-linked programs. McQuaid also said “The Chinese language teaching community in greater Minnesota … has definitely grown and matured over the last decade. Their needs have evolved,” such that the CI is no longer needed.



University of Montana

According to The Missoulian, Deena Mansour, director of the Mansfield Center where the Confucius Institute was based, “Identifying alternate funding sources will allow us the freedom to assess the best way to support mutual relations between the U.S. and China within the Priorities for Action framework,” referencing UM’s plan to set priorities.



Indiana University, Purdue University

“This decision ensures ongoing operations of some programs within IU impacted by federal changes surrounding Chinese language programs,” university spokesman Chuck Carney told the Washington Post.



Western Kentucky University

“The decision to close the CI, which has operated at WKU since 2010, came when the University could not secure a waiver from the Department of Defense that would allow WKU to operate both the CI and the Chinese Flagship Program.”



University of Oregon

“The University of Oregon is closing its Confucius Institute because a new law approved by Congress last year prohibits academic institutions from running such a program if they receive U.S. Department of Defense funding for Chinese language programs.”



Northern State University “The decision was made after a thorough review of Northern’s international programs and activities. The university seeks to shift resources strategically toward services more aligned with its mission, including study abroad programs.”



San Francisco State University

Reason N/A



University of Hawaii, Manoa

“The University of Hawai’i at Mānoa closed its Confucius Institute effective May 31, 2019, in order to maintain federally funded research and educational opportunities for its faculty and students. “



Arizona State University

Reason N/A



San Diego State University

“SDSU closed and transferred the [Confucius Institute] on June 30, 2019 to San Diego Global Knowledge University. ” Instead, the university is “launching a new Chinese Cultural Center.”



Miami Dade College

The college said in a statement to Politico that the decision was “due to low and declining enrollment that does not justify the operational cost.”



University of Delaware

Associate Deputy Provost Ravi Ammigan said “It was simply a decision made due to decreased activity.”



University of Kansas

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the decision is “because of a 2018 law that restricts Department of Defense funds to universities that host Confucius Institutes.”



University of Missouri

“We were notified by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs this past July that due to changes in State Department guidance, we would now be required to have a certified Mandarin Chinese language teacher in every classroom with a Confucius Institute staff member,” which the university found cost-prohibitive, said Mary Stegmaier, interim vice provost for international programs.



University of Maryland

President Wallace Loh said the National Defense Authorization Act for 2019 “includes language that prevents organizations that host a [Confucius Institute] from participating in certain federally funded programs.”



University of Alaska, Anchorage

Budget pressures



New Mexico State University

“NMSU cited low enrollment and “funding issues” with the Office of Chinese Language Council International, the institute’s headquarters in Beijing (commonly referred to as “Hanban”), in its decision to close the institute.”



University of Arizona

“Changes in federal law and policy”

