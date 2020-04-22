Bleacher Report Tweets Incredible Video Of Tua Tagovailoa’s College Highlights

Bleacher Report tweeted an awesome video of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa late Tuesday.

The publication posted a video of Tua torching defenses while playing for the Crimson Tide, and it's borderline pornographic.

Give it a watch below. It’s the perfect thing to get your blood pumping.

NFL teams should be excited about the potential Tua flashed at Bama ???? @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/SyBxv0KSY2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2020

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? I know there are a lot of questions floating around right now about Tua’s health, but there’s no question about whether or not he was a baller for Alabama.

He was arguably the most feared quarterback in college his last two years with the Tide. He dominated most defenses he ever came across.

The fact Alabama never won a title with Tua as their full-time starter is one of the wildest things in the past couple years of college football.

They won it against Georgia when he came in for Jalen Hurts, but they never won it after that.

Now, it’s time to find out what he’s made of in the NFL. Tune in Thursday night to find out where Tua gets drafted!