Bruce Willis And Demi Moore’s Daughter Explains Why He’s Quarantining In Idaho With Them And Not His Wife

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, Scout Willis, explained why her father is quarantining with them in Idaho and not in Los Angeles with his wife.

"My stepmom was going to come up here, too, with my little sisters," 28-yea-old Scout shared during an episode of the "Dopey" podcast. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

"[But] my younger sister, who is now actually 7 years old … had never gotten a talk about not fucking with hypodermic needles that she found [at a park], so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot," she added.

Willis continued, while explaining that her “stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. So my dad came up here early and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

It all comes after a picture surfaced online of the 65-year-old actor and his ex-wife 57-year-old Moore with their daughters all wearing white and green matching pajamas. The snap was shared by their youngest daughter, Tallulah, 26.

In the photo we see Willis, Moore, their other daughter, Scout with film director Dillon Buss. They also share daughter, Rumer, 31.

As previously reported, the “Ghost” star recently shared a snap of her sitting with her three daughters and Buss. The caption next to the post read, “Quarantine crew… working on a family photo project.”

The “Die Hard” star and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000. Since the two divorced, Willis has married Emma Heming Willis and they share two daughters together.