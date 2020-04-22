Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Stagecouch Weekend’ After Festivals Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Carrie Underwood definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she shared the details for “Stagecouch Weekend” after the festival was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Join us for Stagecouch Weekend – a special broadcast during what would have been Stagecoach – featuring new performances from Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde and more, straight from their homes. Stream SiriusXM free until 5/15,” the 37-year-old country singer shared in an Instagram post originally shared by SiriusXM The Highway channel. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The annual country Stagecoach festival was originally supposed to take place in Indio, California and run from April 24-26. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event was postponed until October, per PopCulture.com. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Along with the post was a graphic that listed all the performers who will be participating from their homes due to the pandemic. The list includes such stars as Old Dominion, Eric Church, Dustin Lynch and so many more. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

According to the report:

Stagecouch Weekend” on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) will stream on Friday, April 24, Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET each day followed by an encore broadcast that night via satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM The Highway is streaming free through May 15 so fans can enjoy the broadcast without a subscription.

Most recently, the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker participated in the “ACM: Our Country” event via video and performed her latest hit “Drinking Alone.”

