These Politicians Have Emerged As China’s Biggest Defenders

Democrats have been harshly critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and some have even gone as far as to absolve China of their culpability in covering up the virus.

Over the past year, it has become apparent just how deep China’s Communist Party has its tentacles in American life. Many elite institutions in the U.S. have bowed to pressure from China’s authoritarian government, perhaps most notably the NBA, which apologized to China last year after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morrey tweeted his support for protesters in Hong Kong. Major legacy media outlets in the U.S., including the Washington Post and The New York Times have published paid inserts from Chinese propaganda sources. (RELATED: China Is Buying Influence In American Media, Does It Impact How They Cover The American Media?)

In fact, many media figures and Democratic politicians have been more critical of Americans who refer to the coronavirus as the “China virus” than China themselves. (RELATED: How China’s Coronavirus Cover-Up Happened)

“Donald Trump has instead stoked the flames of racism by calling #COVID19 the ‘Chinese virus’ and equating Chinatowns in the United States with China. Words have consequences. And Trump’s words are dangerous,” the official Democratic Party Twitter account tweeted over the weekend.

At the same time, Democrats have refused to support Republican efforts in the House to pass a resolution condemning China. Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton initially cosponsored the resolution, which he later apologized for, bowing to pressure from the left.

“I’ve heard this from many friends and colleagues, particularly members of the Asian-American community, who were hurt at a time when their community is under assault by racists in our own country,” Moulton said at the time. “I apologize for that, and I am withdrawing my support for the resolution.”

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said last week that the pandemic that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans and destroyed the global economy is “not because of anything China did,” blaming Trump instead.

“The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did,” Murphy said. “It’s because of what this president did. He didn’t take this virus seriously.”

In addition to members of Congress, three major Democratic presidential candidates either have a history of praising the Chinese Communist Party, or have made comments obscuring their role in the pandemic.

There is no bigger apologist in American politics for Xi Jinping’s regime than former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spent roughly a billion dollars chasing the Democratic presidential nomination this year. Bloomberg has been very complimentary of Jinping’s regime, and refused to call him a dictator during a Democratic presidential debate in late February, when the virus was already beginning to spread in the U.S. (RELATED: Bloomberg Hammers Bernie Sanders For Allegedly Whitewashing Fidel Castro’s ‘Dark Legacy’)

“I think the question is if your definition is a democracy where people vote and pick their leaders, that is not what China’s about,” he said. “And they don’t seem to want it. They like their system.”

The billionaire businessman is the owner and founder of “Bloomberg News,” which has a history of censoring stories that reflect negatively on China’s government. The outlet allegedly killed a story its’ then-Beijing correspondent was working on in 2013, which would have exposed corruption within China’s ruling class. Bloomberg’s founding editor-in-chief Matthew Winkler told his reporters that they couldn’t run the story, fearing backlash from the “Nazi’s,” who hold power in the country, according to audio verified by NPR.

In addition to Bloomberg, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders praised China’s anti-poverty initiatives during his 2020 presidential run. Sanders said last year that China has “made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization.”

Sanders doubled down on those comments in late February, when the virus was beginning to spread in the U.S., and at a time when the socialist senator was considered the party’s front-runner after back to back primary wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.

“China is a country that is moving unfortunately in a more authoritarian way in a number of directions,” Sanders told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball at the time. “But what we have to say about China in fairness to China and it’s leadership is if I’m not mistaken they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization, so they’ve done a lot of things for their people.”

Additionally, former Vice President Joe Biden, now the party’s presumptive presidential nominee has a long history of praising China. Biden said on the campaign trail last year that “China is not our problem,” and that “they’re not bad folks.” Biden has repeatedly accused the president of “xenophobia” over his response to the virus, including his decision to ban travel from China in late January. Biden said earlier this month that the U.S. has the most coronavirus cases in the world, ignoring deliberate undercounting from the Chinese government. (RELATED: Biden Says He Would Pick Michelle Obama To Be Vice President)

The former vice president has also sugarcoated China’s human rights record, saying in 2011 that he “fully understood” China’s one-child policy, which includes forced abortions and sterilizations. Then, there’s the matter of Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in China, which will surely come up throughout the course of the 2020 presidential campaign. Hunter Biden pledged to resign from the board of a Chinese private equity firm last October over conflict of interest concerns, but recent analysis from the Daily Caller News Foundation found that he has not yet done so, six months after his original promise.

The good news for China hawks is that despite the rhetoric from some leading Democrats, a large bipartisan majority of Americans hold the communist nation responsible for the coronavirus spread. This includes 90% of Republicans, 67% of Democrats and 75% of independents, according to a Harris poll published earlier this month. While many elites would like to think differently, the tide of public opinion in the U.S. is rapidly turning against China’s totalitarian government.