Demi Lovato Announces Mental Health Fund For Those ‘Struggling’ During Pandemic

Demi Lovato announced the launch of a mental health fund to help those who are “struggling” during the coronavirus outbreak.

“So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers—and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times,” the 27-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram. The post was noted by Harper’s Bazaar in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19,” she added. “You are not alone. Help is fast, free and available 24/7.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

According to the outlet, the fund has already generated more than $2 million, which will go toward Crisis Text Line, Kids Help Phone, Shout, and SpunOut.ie.

The “Sober” hitmaker has been very open about her own battles with mental health and substance abuse in the past. In the upcoming Harper’s Bazaar May 2020 issue, the “Sorry, Not Sorry” hitmaker talked about how her early days as a Disney star led her to neglect her “mental health.”

“I do feel that a lot of the way some of my life was handled and lived led to me kind of having a bit of a downfall, just because I was so overworked and I wasn’t dedicating enough time to my mental health or my personal life,” Lovato explained.

At one point, she also talked about all the support she got after her neath-fatal drug overdose and how it “meant everything.”

“It’s hard when you’re in a moment like that because you don’t feel worthy of it,” Demi shared. “But looking back, I understand that I was just someone going through something, and people were really supportive and were there for me, and it meant everything.”

“What’s important to focus on is the outpouring of love and support,” she added. I”t made it okay for someone they know to ask for help.”