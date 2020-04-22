Dennis Rodman Hopes Report That Kim Jong-Un’s Health Is In ‘Grave Danger’ Is ‘Just A Rumor’

Dennis Rodman said he hopes reports of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un’s, health being in “grave danger,” is “just a rumor.”

The 58-year-old retired professional basketball player told TMZ in a piece published Wednesday that he’s praying for “a speedy recovery” for his pal following several reports that the NK leader is in “grave danger” after he underwent a cardiovascular procedure. (RELATED: Dennis Rodman Arrives In Singapore Ahead Of Trump-Kim Summit [PHOTOS])

“I hope it’s just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is sick,” Rodman explained. … “Hopefully I will find out more soon.” (RELATED: Dennis Rodman’s New Christmas Sweater Involves Trump And Kim Jong Un)

“There is still so much work we have to do between both the USA and DPRK,” he added. “If he is not feeling well, I am praying for his speedy recovery, so that both my friends [President Trump & Marshal Kim] can continue towards a peaceful success.”

As previously reported, the NBA star traveled to Singapore ahead of the Trump-Kim summit in 2018 to be on hand and offer “whatever support is needed to my friends.”

“Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing, I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I’ll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un,” Rodman tweeted at the time.

In 2017, the basketball legend traveled to North Korea and met with the leader as a private citizen, telling reporters after the trip that he was “just trying to open the door.”