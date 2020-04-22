Detroit Lions IT Director Will Be Stationed In A Winnebago For The Entire Draft

The Detroit Lions have an interesting plan for their IT director for the draft.

The NFL draft is happening virtually this year because of coronavirus, and teams are doing everything they can to prepare.

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions will have IT director Steve Lancaster stationed in a Winnebago RV for all hours of the draft from Thursday through Saturday. It’s unclear if he’ll handle tech issues from the RV or drive it to the location of specific coaches.

Lions GM Bob Quinn said Detroit’s Director of IT, Steve Lancaster, will be stationed in a Winnebago in his driveway for all hours of the three-day NFL Draft, in case there are any technical issues. Lancaster will go home each night, then return to the RV for draft’s resumption. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

I don’t know why, but I find this so damn funny. It’s like our nuclear deterrence at the height of the cold war.

All hands on deck! Missiles might be flying at a moment’s notice. Prepare to do battle.

I’m not sure if Lancaster is married or not, but the optics of having to explain this to your wife are laugh-out-loud funny.

Yeah, there’s a gigantic RV parked in the driveway for the next three days, I can’t leave it during draft hours and I’ll see you at night!

Some men might actually welcome it as a vacation. Just stock the fridge in it with beer, and the rest will take care of itself.

Of course, we are talking about the Detroit Lions. If there’s one team capable of screwing up this RV tech plan, it’s the Lions.

I have no doubt about that at all.

Tune in Thursday night to watch the start of the draft and all the chaos that will unfold!