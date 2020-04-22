Gal Gadot Shares Inspiring Earth Day Message During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Gal Gadot shared an inspiring message on Earth Day as the coronavirus contiunes to spread around the world.

"I'm so moved seeing everyones images of earth healing all around us," the 34-year-old actress captioned her post Wednesday on Instagram, along with an incredible picture of her in what appeared to be a desert location.

"This #earthday feels louder and clearer than ever as we face this worldwide challenge," she added.

The “Wonder Woman” star has been very candid about the challenges she and her husband, Yaron Varsano, have faced as they have been self-isolating with their kids.

“As far as she’s (Maya, her three-year-old daughter) concerned, she’s on a vacation from preschool,” Gadot explained in cover story for Vogue magazine’s May issue, while talking about how her older daughter, 8-year-old Alma, is more aware of what’s happening.

“But we talk about it in a PG way,” she added. “We try to avoid watching the news when they’re around. So right now that’s the situation.”

The superstar actress continued, “We’re trying to enjoy the quality time that we have. The girls are not worried. They feel safe. I think the girls are going to grow up being able to tell their kids that they lived through the corona times.”

“But we’re really trying to…how do you call it,” the “Justice League” star shared.. “Um…there’s a saying. Let me see if I can get it…Um…It’s like…something in disguise? Blessing in disguise.”