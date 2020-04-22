Heather Locklear Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety With Post About How Life ‘Goes On’ No Matter How Bad Things Get

Heather Locklear celebrated one year of sobriety Tuesday with a lengthy post on Instagram about how life “goes on” no matter how bad things get.
“I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow,” the quote, attributed to Maya Angelou read that was shared by the 58-year-old actress. The comments were noted by the “Today” show. (RELATED: Check Out Some Of The Best Photos Of Heather Locklear On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
The superstar actress captioned her post, “Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today!!!”
The milestone wasn’t missed by her fellow “Melrose Place” co-stars, who congratulated her.
“Congratulations, Heather! So happy for you, my friend!” co-star Laura Leighton wrote.
“Love you Heather!!!!!!!” “Melrose Place” alum, Lisa Rinna wrote.
“All right Heather!!!!!! Way to go!!” Rob Estes wrote.
Locklear’s ex-husband and Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, also sent well wishes.
“Congrats kiddo! That’s huge … your (sic) 1 today… happy birthday!!!” Lee wrote.
It all comes six months after Locklear was discharged from a rehab facility in September. The actress was ordered by a judge to the residential mental health facility for 30 days after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanors stemming from her arrests in 2018, which included battery of a police officer and EMT.