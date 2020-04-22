Jerry Jones Says There’s No ‘Time Frame’ For Giving Dak Prescott A New Deal

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t in a rush to give quarterback Dak Prescott a new deal.

Right now, the team has applied the exclusive franchise tag to Prescott, but the wheels are still turning on a long extension.

However, Jones isn’t hurrying. According to ProFootballTalk, he said during a Tuesday conference call that he doesn’t “have a time frame” on when a deal will get done.

Incredible. Absolutely incredible on every level. If you’re not enjoying this situation with Dak Prescott, then you’re just not paying attention.

We’re nearing the end of April 2020, and we’re still talking about this. It’s truly incredibly how badly managed this whole situation has been.

I’m not even sure who holds the most responsibility. It seems like the Cowboys are interested in doing business, but don’t want to handcuff themselves to Dak at an unreasonable price.

From where I’m sitting, Prescott needs to come to the negotiating table and recognize the reality of the situation.

He’s not Russell Wilson. He can’t carry a team all by himself. Can he win games? Yes, but he needs weapons to get it done.

The Cowboys can’t give him any if they hand him more money than he’s worth.

I’d like to say we’ll reach a conclusion soon, but at this rate, we’ll probably be sitting here in 2021 talking about the exact same stuff.