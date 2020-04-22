Jessie James Decker Defends Wearing Underwear In Front Of Her Children

Musician Jessie James Decker defended wearing only underwear around her children after users on Instagram took issue with a post.

Decker shared a photo of herself lounging in her house in black underwear and slippers while drinking wine Tuesday. Some related to the post while others questioned why Decker would wear so little in front of her kids, according to Page Six.

“Tuesday,” she captioned the photo.

“You walk around like that with your kids around…” a user commented.

“Yes,” Decker responded. “No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

Another user accused Decker of being “desperate for attention.” (RELATED: Jessie James Decker Reveals The Birth Of Her Third Child With Touching Photo)

“Yeah, I don’t get enough love,” she replied. “Can I get a hug.”

While I understand the whole swimsuit and underwear are the same thing sentiment, sometimes they are a little different. Underwear can be sexual sometimes and it can be weird for someone to be wearing underwear while it isn’t weird to wear a swimsuit.

Would I want my mom to walk around in just underwear? No, but I’m also a grown adult and so is she. Decker’s kids are young. They probably won’t even remember that their mom walked around in underwear. Unless they see this post one day.

Overall, I don’t think it really matters.