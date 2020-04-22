When Democrats Get ‘Handsy,’ Journalists Get Disinterested

On today’s podcast we talk about the bad journalism that led to the reporting by CNN that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was clinging to life. We also get into how CNN celebrated Chris Cuomo’s emergence from quarantine while ignoring that he’d broken it a week before when he went to check out a mansion he’s building in the Hamptons and argued with an old guy on a bicycle. Then we talk to the Daily Wire’s Ashe Schow about the difference between how the media covered the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden and Brett Kavanaugh.

Kim Jong Un was reported on the verge of death by CNN, then by MSNBC. The only problem was there was no proof and no one was willing to go on record saying it. Rather than let a crazy little thing like nothing but rumor to go on, those networks ran with the story, retracting some of it quickly. We discuss how the rush to be first has destroyed the necessity to be right when it comes to reporting and why journalists will learn exactly nothing from their latest fumble.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo broadcast the dramatic moment he emerged from quarantine on his show the other day, but it wasn’t really the first time he broke quarantine for coronavirus. A week earlier, while allegedly in the midst of his illness, Cuomo had reportedly gotten into an argument with a man near a new mansion he’s building in the Hamptons. We talk about why CNN would allow him to pretend to be leaving his basement for the first time since his diagnosis on their airwaves.

Then we talk with Ashe Schow from the Daily Wire about how the media covered the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden compared to how they covered them against Brett Kavanaugh. CNN, for example, has done one story about the charges by former Biden staffer Tara Reade in the 3 weeks since the story broke. In the same time period, during the Kavanaugh hearings, CNN did almost 700 related stories on the future Supreme Court Justice. We get into that and hypocrisy of the “#BelieveAllWomen” movement as well as the destruction of due process rights on college campuses.

