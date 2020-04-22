Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Green Coat Dress At WH Tree Planting

Melania Trump was truly a vision when she stepped out Wednesday in a gorgeous green coat dress for a tree planting at the White House.
The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long, sleeve, button up army green number that went down to her knees as she joined President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the WH ahead of the planting ceremony on Earth Day. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the terrific look with loose hair and metallic silver high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
At one point, Trump and FLOTUS walked over to a maple tree being planted and, using shovels ,added dirt to the trench around the tree. They were joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence.
