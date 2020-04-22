Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson Says Other Sports Won’t Happen If Football Is Canceled

The Mountain West sounds like it will be in huge trouble if the football season doesn’t happen.

Right now, nobody has any idea what will happen with America’s greatest sport in the fall as we battle coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What we do know is things will get ugly without college football, and MWC commissioner Craig Thompson made that crystal clear with a recent comment.

“If there’s no college football this fall, there’s very little likelihood there will be any other sports because 85% of revenue derived in college athletics comes from the sport of football,” Thompson said in a Monday video, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Are you all getting worried yet? If you’re not getting nervous about what will happen then you’re not opening your eyes to reality.

Thompson said 85% of the conference’s money comes from playing football in the fall. That’s a stunning number.

If the season gets canceled and that money disappears, then what will fund the other sports? The answer is nothing will.

The good news is that we seem to be trending in the correct direction. All things considered, there are reasons to be optimistic as the country slowly opens up.

However, we’re not in the clear just yet. Let’s all continue to do our part to win this war. College football fans will lead the fight, and we will bring home a victory against the virus!