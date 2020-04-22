Netflix Adds Almost 16 Million New Users During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Netflix has generated a staggering amount of new subscribers during the coronavirus crisis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant added 15.8 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2020, which brings the total amount of subscribers up to 183 million. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Prior to the pandemic sweeping across the world, Netflix only expected to add seven million subscribers.

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a grinding halt in America, it’s been great for business for streaming services.

There’s no doubt about that at all, the numbers prove it. Nearly 16 million new subscribers for Netflix! It’s double what the company was projecting! Double!

Business is booming for Netflix at the moment.

With people staying home and not able to really do much, streaming a ton of content has become the new normal in America, and Netflix knows how to provide hits.

Personally, I’d recommend checking out “Ozark” if you haven’t already seen it. Jason Bateman provides a first-rate performance.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter on the streaming service, give “Outer Banks” a shot. It’ll be stirring up memories of “The Goonies” with lots of modern-day twists.

Something tells me the second quarter numbers for Netflix will also be huge. It doesn’t seem like people will stop streaming anytime soon. Let us know in the comments what you’re watching!