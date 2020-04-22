Super Bowl Odds For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Improve After Trading For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have better Super Bowl odds after adding Rob Gronkowski to the team.

The Bucs sent shockwaves through the NFL late Tuesday afternoon when they traded for Gronk from the New England Patriots. After sitting out a year, the three-time Super Bowl champion is back in the league and playing with Tom Brady. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Action Network, DraftKings improved the Bucs from +1600 to win the Super Bowl to +1200.

It’s hard to see a situation unfold where the Buccaneers aren’t incredibly competitive in 2020. The offense is absolutely loaded.

Tom Brady is under center, and he has Gronk, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard on the roster to target.

Obviously, changes could be made down the stretch, and Howard could be a prime trade candidate. However, if it stays the same by week one, then I find it hard to believe any other team in the league will have better receiving options.

It might take a little time to get things flowing, but Brady has an absurd amount of talent around him. Will the Bucs win the Super Bowl?

We have to play to find out, but you’re a moron if you’re counting them out. There’s just way too much talent on the roster to not take them seriously.