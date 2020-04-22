Nick Saban Says He Has Never Sent A Text Or Email In His Life

Alabama football coach Nick Saban isn’t a fan of electronic communication.

During a Wednesday appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," the six-time national champion said he has never texted or emailed anybody.

Instead, he just calls them after receiving a message.

Nick Saban told us he has never sent an email in his life.

He has also never sent a text.

“I receive them…then I call the person back.” @dpshow — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) April 22, 2020

This is the least surprising piece of information about Nick Saban that I’ve ever learned. It’d actually be surprising if he was texting up a storm.

Despite the fact that Saban just started an email for the first time, I’m not surprised one bit that he doesn’t use it.

The dude is old school! Why text somebody when you can create a real connection with a call? Who wouldn’t want to hear some inspiring words from Nick Saban?

Say whatever you want about Alabama football and the SEC, but Nick Saban is a content goldmine. The dude is just living on another planet.

Not one text? Not a single text ever? I love it. I absolutely love it. In my mind, he’s just screaming at people nonstop over the phone.

Never change, Saban. Please, never change!