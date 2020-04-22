Ohio State Has Most NFL Draft Picks In The Big 10 Since 2015

The Ohio State Buckeyes lead the Big 10 in NFL draft picks since 2015.

According to a graphic from Fox College Football, OSU has had 40 players drafted since 2015. The gap between them and the rest of the conference is substantial. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team with the second most is Michigan at 24, Penn State is third with 20 and Wisconsin rounds out the top four with 16.

It’s honestly so frustrating watching Ohio State’s grip on the B1G never loosen at all. They have the best recruits, most NFL prospects and the Buckeyes just win.

In order to beat OSU, you need to play your best game of the season, and you have to hope they play their worst.

Do I fear the Buckeyes? No chance in hell, but I also recognize their absurd amount of success over the past few years.

They’re dominating on the gridiron, signing future stars and putting young men on rosters all over the NFL. Ryan Day and Urban Meyer brought OSU back to the top of the mountain.

That should make it all that much sweeter when Wisconsin finally steals one from them. If you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best.

Right now, nobody is better in the B1G over the past few years than OSU. So, let’s get ready for war and take it to them.

Surrender is never an option when you’re a Wisconsin man!