Oscar-Nominated Actress Shirley Knight Dies At 83

Actress Shirley Knight has passed away.

Knight was 83 years old at the time of her death, according to a report published Wednesday by the Associated Press.

Shirley Knight, an actress who won acclaim for roles on film, stage and television, has died at 83. Knight received two Oscar nominations, a Tony and three Emmy awards during her career.https://t.co/XouAOnwsFq — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 22, 2020

The Kansas-born actress was nominated for two Oscars throughout her career which spanned television, movies and theater. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in both “Sweet Bird Of Youth” and “Dark At The Top Of The Stairs.”

Knight was also nominated for two Tony’s. She won the award for Featured Actress in 1976 for her role in “Kennedy’s Children” and was nominated for Lead Actress for her role in “The Young Man From Atlanta.” (RELATED: Kenny Rogers Dies From Natural Causes At The Age Of 81)

The actress was most recently known for her recurring role on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” Knight played Phyllis Van de Kamp in the series. She earned an Emmys nomination for her involvement in the series.

Knight admitted to struggling with her success.

“So many actors, once they became famous, lose some beautiful inner thing, something they should try hard to keep,” she told columnist Hedda Hopper in 1960, the AP reported. “They begin to think too highly of themselves and success.”