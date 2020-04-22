‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Apologizes For Comment Saying Coronavirus Was ‘Thinning The Herd’

Reality TV star Kelly Dodd has apologized for comments she made on Instagram regarding COVID-19.

Dodd, who stars on “Real Housewives Of Orange County,” took to Instagram stories Tuesday to apologize for her “ridiculous” and “stupid” comments, according to a report published by Page Six. Dodd defended her recent travel during the coronavirus pandemic, calling the virus “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

I don’t know what’s worse her statement or her apology – and I’m a Kelly Dodd fan. ????‍♂️????‍♂️ #RHOC pic.twitter.com/CypnMpzXlH — John Yates (@JohnYates327) April 21, 2020



Now, Dodd is asking fans to accept her apology after she faced backlash online.

“I want to give a public apology,” Dodd said on her Instagram Stories, Page Six reported. “When I wrote ‘this is God’s way of thinning the herd,’ that’s not what I meant.” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Says Coronavirus Is ‘God’s Way Of Thinning The Herd’)

“I’m not insensitive,” she added. “I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones, and I do think that we should all stay home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK? I’m sorry.”

Dodd went on to emphasize that her comment was “ridiculous” and “stupid.”

“I hope you can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid, so again, please accept my apology,” Dodd said.