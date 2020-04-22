Russell Wilson Says You Have To Respect The Journey If You Want To Be Successful

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently had some outstanding comments about becoming successful.

Wilson is known for being one of the hardest working people in all of sports, and regularly preaches the importance of preparing. In case you forgot how smart he is, his recent comments during a Fox Sports appearance will be a great reminder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

Wilson said told Colin Cowherd the following in part Tuesday about how some people fail to adequately prepare and the importance of the process:

Because we don’t have a plan, we don’t understand the work ethic part behind the plan. If I don’t know where I’m going, I don’t know what it takes to get there. So, we have to know what it takes to get there. I think that love, that passion, that respect for the journey, that respect for the process, you got to have that first.

You can watch his full comments below.

“MJ has this unmatchable competitive edge that I want to bring to the field every single time I play… It wasn’t that Michael wasn’t positive, he was just positively sure what it took to be great.” — @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/58Z0aYqXjG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 21, 2020

It’s impossible to hate Russell Wilson. You just can’t do it. There might not be a person in all of sports who constantly talks about hard work more than he does.

He doesn’t just talk about it. He actually backs it up by getting the job done and leading from the front.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Dec 8, 2019 at 3:10pm PST

Ever since I saw him play at Wisconsin, I knew Wilson was going to be a star in the NFL. He has that x-factor built into his DNA that you just can’t put a price on.

His comments to Cowherd are just one of the many examples out there of that fact.

Props to Wilson for always keeping it real. The world could use a few more guys like him.