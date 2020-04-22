UConn President Thomas Katsouleas Walks Back Claim Fall Sports Might Be Canceled

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas has walked back a claim college sports in the fall could be canceled.

Katsouleas had said that fall sports might not happen amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s already backtracked, according to a Tuesday report from Bleacher Report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a statement obtained by Yahoo Sports, Katsouleas said his comments were “not based on inside knowledge or discussion on the subject, and was nothing more than speculation.”

He added that “no decision” has been made and the “hope” is sports will happen in the fall. You can read his full statement below.

UConn’s president has released a statement about his comments regarding fall college sports in 2020 pic.twitter.com/07RkZbwtfB — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) April 22, 2020

While Katsouleas might have walked back his comment on UConn sports, I find it hard to believe he made a comment about them not happening for the hell of it.

At the very least, you have to wonder if it’s come up in conversations. Given the uncertainty surrounding college athletics, all options have to be on the table for some schools.

Obviously, nobody is hoping sports get canceled in the fall. That’s not what anybody is cheering for. We most certainly don’t want to see it happen, but some programs simply won’t be able to afford to play.

Does that include UConn? I don’t know, but it certainly seems like something Katsouleas would know.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but I think the belt tightening for some programs will get worse before it gets better.