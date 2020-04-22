Tom Brady Shares Video Welcoming Rob Gronkowski Back To The NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sure seems happy to have Rob Gronkowski back by his side.

The six-time Super Bowl champion posted a Twitter video early Tuesday of him blowing a conch to call back his former tight end.

Gronk hustles to his quarterback gasping for breath, and says, “A little tired, but Gronk reporting.” Give it a watch below.

We’re not even 24 hours into this situation with Gronk joining the Bucs, and it’s already a content machine.

The star tight end coming out of retirement was something I never expected or thought I’d see. I never thought I’d see the day at all.

I thought he’d had enough and was loving life off of the field. Clearly, I was wrong.

Now, he’s back in Tampa with the quarterback he won three rings with. The Buccaneers went from being a joke to being the biggest story in the league.

Life sure comes at you fast when you’re talking about the NFL and roster decisions. If I told you last summer Gronk and Brady would be on the Bucks together in April 2020, you probably would have laughed in my face.

The upcoming season will sure be a fun one!