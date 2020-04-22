Cotton Praises Ruling Upholding Arkansas Abortion Ban: ‘Saving The Lives Of Arkansans’

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton praised a ruling upholding a coronavirus abortion ban in Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Arkansas senator spoke out following a ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the Department of Health’s temporary ban on abortions and other non-essential procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic attorneys general across the country had rallied to fight the ban, calling it “unconstitutional.”

“Medical resources — especially during a pandemic — should be used to preserve life, not end it,” Cotton said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: ‘Circumstantial’ Evidence ‘All Points Toward The Wuhan Labs’ As Coronavirus Source, Tom Cotton Says)

“Today the 8th Circuit Court upheld the rule of law, rightly supporting Arkansas’s decision to dedicate its healthcare system to saving the lives of Arkansans.”

Cotton’s comments came after many states temporarily banned elective medical procedures. Multiple governors declared abortions as non-essential and temporarily banned the procedures.

Abortion advocates, led by Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights, have struck back at such bans through legal measures. (RELATED: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Abortion During Coronavirus ‘Is Life Sustaining’)

The National Abortion Rights Action League accused President Donald Trump and Republicans of using coronavirus to limit abortion access in an April 15 ad, to which the Trump campaign responded by saying the abortion lobby’s attempt to use coronavirus to promote abortion are “disgusting.”

“President Trump is the most pro-life president in American history,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the Daily Caller News Foundation on April 15.

He added: “It’s disgusting, but not surprising, that the extreme abortion lobby would try to use a global health crisis to promote the killing of unborn children.”

