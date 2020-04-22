EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Mercedes Schlapp Points Out The Big Problem With Joe Biden’s Fundraising Numbers

Mercedes Schlapp, the senior adviser on the Trump-Pence 2020 reelection campaign, sat down for an exclusive interview with Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc.

Schlapp gave exclusive reactions to the two biggest news items of the day: The first was former Vice President Joe Biden’s massive fundraising haul in March, and the second was the half-trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package just negotiated by President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Congressional leaders. She also gave some additional updates on how the campaign is transitioning to an all digital format in light of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Trump Instructs Navy To Open Fire And ‘Destroy’ Iranian Gunboats If They ‘Harass Our Ships’)

Finally, Schlapp — who served as the White House strategic communications director before leaving to join the president’s official reelection effort, gave some advice to new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who is making the exact opposite professional transition.

And if that wasn’t enough, Schlapp delivered a message exclusively to Daily Caller Patriots that will become available in the coming days. You can subscribe here to gain access to Schlapp’s message and all of our other Patriots content.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:

There’s A Massive Hole In The Coronavirus Loan Program, And It Might It Impact You: Wall Street Guru’s Weekly Update

RNC Chairwoman Gives Honest Assessment Of GOP’s Chances Of Taking Back The House After Coronavirus

Former Physician To The President Breaks Down Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response

Donald Trump Jr. Wouldn’t Be ‘Surprised’ If Andrew Cuomo Wins Nomination Over Joe Biden — Election Dissection

Former Trump Economic Adviser Explains How POTUS Came Up With Easter Sunday Coronavirus Deadlin

Election Dissection: Trump Is Basically Adopting Andrew Yang’s $1,000 Giveaway — Will It Help Him In November?

Election Dissection: Will Hunter Biden Or Coronavirus Play A Bigger Role In The Election?

Election Dissection: Will The Coronavirus Hurt Biden Or Trump More In The General Election?

Election Dissection: Mayor Andrew Yang? His Press Secretary Spills The Beans And Reacts To Biden’s Primary Resurrection

Election Dissection: Super Tuesday Results Are In, Here’s What You Need To Know

Election Dissection: Andrew Yang’s Press Secretary Cuts Through Primary Madness — Will #YangGang Endorse Any Remaining Candidates?

Election Dissection: Everything You Need To Know Before The New Hampshire Primary