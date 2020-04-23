Nick Saban Doesn’t Know What Football Will Look Like In The Fall, Asks If The Games Will Even Happen

Alabama football coach Nick Saban doesn’t know what the sport will be like in the fall.

Given our current war against coronavirus, college football fans, players and coaches are kind of in the dark about what to expect once August rolls around. It sounds like the six-time national champ doesn’t really have any more info on the situation than the rest of us. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban said the following during a Wednesday talk with Paul Finebaum, according to AL.com:

But I don’t think anybody knows what is college football gonna look like. What is any football gonna look like? Are we gonna have seats in-between fans? Are we gonna come up with a solution that allows people to go to games? Are we gonna have to test people to get into stadiums? Are we gonna have to play games with nobody? Or are we even gonna be able to play games at all?

If Nick Saban doesn’t have a concrete answer on the future, then I’m pretty confident nobody does. If there was one person in all of college football who would know, it’d be Nick Saban.

The man is the most successful college football coach to ever live. He is the face of the SEC and he’s more influential than any other coach in America.

Still, it seems like he’s in the dark with the rest of us.

What I can say for sure is that the good people of Alabama need to help lead the fight against coronavirus. If we’re going to win this war, then we must be smart.

We have to make good decisions, stay safe, not put ourselves at unnecessary risk and do whatever else it takes to make sure the season happens.

I know Nick Saban is completely committed. I hope the rest of you are too.

Together, we’re going to beat the hell out of this virus and be enjoying football in the fall!