Obama Rips Trump, Says America Still Lacking ‘Coherent National Plan’ For Coronavirus

Former President Barack Obama took a shot at President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying the country is still waiting for a “coherent national plan” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have repeatedly broken with precedent by taking shots at Trump after leaving office. The long-standing precedent was for former presidents not to publicly criticize their immediate successor in the White House.

Obama got in a clear dig at Trump on Wednesday, without directly calling him out by name. (RELATED: Joe Biden Keeps Pushing Misinformation About Coronavirus. Here Are 5 Examples)

“While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus — before it’s too late,” the former president wrote on Twitter, linking to a New Yorker article.

Trump announced his administration’s national plan for reopening the economy on April 16.

While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it’s too late. https://t.co/Eb2Hz8H8vU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

Obama is expected to play a prominent role for former Vice President Joe Biden on the campaign trail ahead of the November election, though he waited until April 14 to officially endorse his former vice president.

“One thing everybody has learned by now is that the Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress, they’re interested in power,” the former president said while endorsing Biden.

