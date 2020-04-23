Cardi B Reminds Georgians That They Could Die Alone As State Plans To Reopen Economy

Rapper Cardi B has urged fans to put their “health over capitalism” after the state of Georgia decided to reopen businesses.

Cardi B took to Instagram on Wednesday to remind fans that they could die alone “in a cold hospital” if they come down with COVID-19, according to a report published by Page Six.

Cardi B issues warning after Georgia decides to re-open non-essential businesses: https://t.co/tHtUDdzYl7 “HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM.” pic.twitter.com/cP3OR4mXox — Complex (@Complex) April 21, 2020



“[Hospitals] are not nurturing covid [patients] with the proper foods tea to boost their immunes [sic],” Cardi B wrote on Instagram, Page Six reported. “Your parents, grandparents or you will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your loved ones. HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!” (RELATED: Cardi B Is Disappointed In The Lack Of Sex During Quarantine)

The comment comes after Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp announced some businesses would reopen after a month-long lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Cardi has been vocal about the virus on her social media. She even requested the Pentagon to “let a b*tch know” what is exactly going down with the coronavirus.

“If you work at the fucking Pentagon, let a bitch know,” she ranted on Intagram Live. “Cuz I need to know. I need to fucking know. I know you could tell but I’m losing my fucking mind. I wanna get dressed up. I want to put a fucking lace front on. I want to put on my expensive outfits. And I want to go fucking out. And I can’t!”