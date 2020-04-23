Democrats Plan To Censure Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett Who Credited Trump With Saving Her Life

Democrats in Detroit plan to censure Democratic Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett, who credited President Donald Trump with saving her life after she experienced a severe case of the coronavirus.

Whitsett used hydroxychloroquine to treat her illness. The drug normally used to treat malaria patients has been touted by President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for the coronavirus. Whitsett later visited the White House, and has repeatedly offered praise for the president. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said earlier this month. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

Now, the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization is seeking to censure the lawmaker.

“At the end of the day, we have political systems,” said Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of the organization, according to The Detroit News. “We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason.”

Whitsett tweeted at the president Thursday, bemoaning actions being taken by Detroit Democrats. As part of the censure resolution, Whitsett will be barred from receiving the group’s endorsement in the next election, and will also be prohibited from taking part in activities with the group for two years.

“This what the Democractic party is doing to me for saying ‘thsnk you'” she tweeted.

Whitsett is the latest Democrat to come under fire after offering praise for the president. Former Democratic Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones was forced to resign after breaking with his party to endorse Trump’s re-election, and offered some harsh words for his party on his way out the door.

“The way the Democrat Party has treated me this past week has made one thing clear: they are the bigots they claim to hate and I won’t be silent about it,” Jones said.