‘Basic Human Rights’: US May Share Less Intelligence With Anti-LGBT Countries, Intel Chief Says

“We can’t just simply make the moral argument and expect others to respond in kind because telling others that it’s the right thing to do doesn’t always work,” Grenell said, according to TheNYT, adding, “to fight for decriminalization is to fight for basic human rights.”Media outlets have often charged POTUS with showing anti-gay discrimination, but Grenell said Trump is fully backing the endeavor.

“We have the president’s total support,” he said. “This is an American value, and this is United States policy.” (RELATED: LGBTQ Groups Warn They Are ‘Particularly Vulnerable’ To Coronavirus Due To Smoking, Cancer, Discrimination Rates)