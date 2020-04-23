Eddie Murphy Joins Star-Studded Line-Up For ‘Feeding America’ Livestream Event

Eddie Murphy has joined a star-studded line-up of comedians for the “Feeding America Comedy Festival” livestream event next month during the pandemic.

The legendary 59-year-old actor/comedian, along with Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal, Margaret Cho, Jon Lovitz, and more will participate in the festival on May 9, per the New York Post in a piece published Thursday.

Eddie Murphy is heading the lineup at Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival, which raises funds for the organization’s network of food banks https://t.co/DUugDm9lYX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 23, 2020

The event is being put together by Byron Allen, comedian turned media entrepreneur and CEO of Allen Media Group, and is being co-produced by Funny or Die.

The three-hour long event will feature comics delivering pre-recorded comedy segments from their homes and livestreamed throughout with proceeds going to Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks across the country, per the Wrap.

“Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allen shared.

According to the report:

The “Feeding America Comedy Festival” will livestream on the Allen Media Group television network’s Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel and on the app Local Now, from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America shared. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”