EXCLUSIVE: The US Relies On Chinese Imports To Produce PPE

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller, Rakesh Tammabattula CEO of QYK Brands – a health and personal care conglomerate, says that the United States needs to subsidize manufactures to increase the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
“The issues we are seeing at the core are the incapability to produce [PPE] domestically. The basic thing you need here is the raw material and we are severely lacking that,” Tammabattula said.
Tammabattula explained the biggest hurdle in developing enough PPE is not the United State’s ability to do so, but rather obtaining enough of the raw resources.
The United States relies heavily on the raw materials imported from China – but China has started regulating their exports more heavily, making the resources more scarce.
“We have to bring the manufacturing and the jobs back to the US,” said Tammabattula. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: All Your Coronavirus Questions Answered)
He believes subsidizing manufacturing companies in the US means the government would be investing in building “a whole new supply chain… rather than saving it from dying.”
