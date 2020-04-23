Georgia Democrat Who Endorsed Trump Takes Aim At His Own Party: ‘They Are The Bigots They Claim To Hate’

Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones said Thursday that the way his party has treated him since he endorsed President Donald Trump is proof that “they are the bigots they claim to hate.”

“The way the Democrat Party has treated me this past week has made one thing clear: they are the bigots they claim to hate and I won’t be silent about it,” Jones tweeted along with a video of local news coverage of his resignation from the state House.

The way the Democrat Party has treated me this past week has made one thing clear: they are the bigots they claim to hate and I won’t be silent about it. pic.twitter.com/9kE9kcfWKS — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020

Jones received immediate backlash from within his own party after he announced his support for Trump, saying that the president had done great things for the black community. (RELATED: Georgia Democrat Becomes First To Endorse Trump, Credits His Work For Black Community)

“I’m a Georgia State Representative and lifelong Democrat. But in this election, I’ll be casting my vote for @realdonaldtrump,” Jones tweeted just last week, adding, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Party left me.”

I’m a Georgia State Representative and lifelong Democrat. But in this election, I’ll be casting my vote for @realdonaldtrump. I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Party left me. #MAGA #KAG #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/BUs4kRZ7JG — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 15, 2020

Jones’ resignation was officially effective Wednesday.

Earlier today, I made the decision to not seek re-election to the Georgia House of Representatives. I look forward, however, to continuing to serve my community in other ways and doing all I can to re-elect @realDonaldTrump. We will Make America Great Again ???????? — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 22, 2020

“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party,” Jones said in a statement released Wednesday and first obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.