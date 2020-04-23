Here Are The House Members Who Voted Against The New $484 Billion Coronavirus Phase 3.5 Package

The House of Representatives passed a $484 billion coronavirus phase 3.5 package Thursday to help people and businesses struggling across the country, however, there were five members of Congress who votes against the legislation.

The bill previously passed the Senate on a voice vote Tuesday. Congress and the White House reached an agreement earlier Tuesday. The legislation includes $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which White House officials told the Daily Caller will feature $60 billion carved out for institutions with less than $50 billion in total assets. The House passed the bill on a 388-5 vote.

Here are the five members of Congress who voted against the $484 billion coronavirus phase 3.5 package:

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

Republican Colorado Rep. Ken Buck

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

Republican Georgia Rep. Jody Hice.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash

$30 billion is reserved for companies with less than $10 billion in assets, while the remaining $30 billion will be attributed to companies with assets ranging between $10-50 billion. Furthermore, the $60 billion reserved for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL) will be split into loans ($50 billion) and grants ($10 billion).

Additionally, the bill includes $75 billion in relief for hospitals and $25 billion for more testing. Before the agreement was announced, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet with his approval of the bill, urging Congress to pass it. (RELATED: ‘It’s Time For Congress to Get Back To Work’ — Kevin McCarthy Writes Letter To Pelosi Detailing How To Reopen Congress)

The Senate passed the $2 trillion emergency relief package March 25 to address the coronavirus pandemic after debate from both parties. That package passed the Senate 96-0. (RELATED: Senate Finally Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Emergency Relief Package)

The latest legislation will now go to Trump’s desk for a signature.